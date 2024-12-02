Southampton vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday night.
Chelsea will be looking to extend their advantage in the top four in midweek as they take on Russell Martin's side who have won just one of their 13 games this term.
Martin is aware of Chelsea turning the screw and beginning to look like a formidable outfit under head coach Enzo Maresca since his summer appointment from Leicester City.
"I think Enzo's done a great job," Martin said during his pre-match press conference. "I've got a lot of respect for him and what he did at Leicester last season. I'm really pleased for him that a club as big as Chelsea has recognised the work he did in the Championship and given him the credit because they were brilliant.
He added: "He has a really talented group of players, for sure, but he's managed to get them to buy into his way of doing things, his way of working and his way of playing. They are really starting to click into gear and to get into flow a bit. Against Aston Villa on the weekend, they were excellent, really outstanding."
Chelsea cruised past top four hopefuls Aston Villa with a 3-0 win on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge. Now they are back on the road for three away trips in a row in all competitions. Southampton are up first, with trips to Tottenham Hotspur and FC Astana to follow.
"It was a very good performance on and off the ball, I think we competed quite well. We are doing that since we started, sometimes better and sometimes worse. I said many times, I think we are in the right direction."
As Wednesday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting down on the south coast.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Tony Harrington will take charge of the meeting between Southampton and Chelsea.
Assistants
Tony Harrington will be supported by Mat Wilkes and Steve Meredith on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Simon Hooper has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Russell Martin and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Wednesday will be Matt Donohue, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Sian Massey-Ellis.