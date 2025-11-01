Tottenham vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Spurs in the Premier League.
Chelsea are looking to clinch a fifth Premier League win in a row against their London counterparts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Enzo Maresca's side will be hoping to put their defeat to Sunderland last weekend behind them after conceding in stoppage time, while Spurs, who are three points ahead of Chelsea, claimed a 3-0 victory over Everton.
Chelsea sealed a fine victory over Spurs away from home last season. Despite taking a 2-0 lead, the hosts were unable to hold on as former loanee Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer (twice) and Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround in the 4-3 win in December 2024.
In terms of team news, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile. Dario Essugo and Palmer remain sidelined for the Blues. Liam Delap is absent as he serves a one-match ban following his red card against Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
Here are the confirmed teams from north London for the Premier League fixture between Tottenham and Chelsea.
Tottenham
Starting XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall, Kudus, Kolo Muani
Bench: Kinsky, Xavi, Richarlison, Romero, Tel, Udogie, Johnson, Odobert, Scarlett
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Enzo, Garnacho, Joao Pedro
Bench: Jorgensen, Tosin, Acheampong, Hato, Lavia, Santos, Estevao, Gittens, Guiu
Matt Debono leads the editorial team which covers Chelsea On SI. He has witnessed Chelsea win it all, whilst also featuring on ITV News, SPORTbible and various other publications.