Tottenham vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Spurs in the Premier League.

Chelsea are looking to clinch a fifth Premier League win in a row against their London counterparts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Enzo Maresca's side will be hoping to put their defeat to Sunderland last weekend behind them after conceding in stoppage time, while Spurs, who are three points ahead of Chelsea, claimed a 3-0 victory over Everton.

Chelsea sealed a fine victory over Spurs away from home last season. Despite taking a 2-0 lead, the hosts were unable to hold on as former loanee Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer (twice) and Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround in the 4-3 win in December 2024.

After an awful start, Chelsea ensured their winning run continued against Spurs. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

In terms of team news, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile. Dario Essugo and Palmer remain sidelined for the Blues. Liam Delap is absent as he serves a one-match ban following his red card against Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Here are the confirmed teams from north London for the Premier League fixture between Tottenham and Chelsea.

Tottenham

Starting XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Bentancur, Sarr, Bergvall, Kudus, Kolo Muani

Bench: Kinsky, Xavi, Richarlison, Romero, Tel, Udogie, Johnson, Odobert, Scarlett

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Enzo, Garnacho, Joao Pedro

Bench: Jorgensen, Tosin, Acheampong, Hato, Lavia, Santos, Estevao, Gittens, Guiu