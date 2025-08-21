West Ham vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are looking to claim their first win of the 2025/26 Premier League season when they face West Ham at the London Stadium.

Enzo Maresca's side claimed the league double over the Hammers last season, and will be hoping to make it four wins in a row against their London counterparts.

Chelsea were held on the opening day of the new campaign, enduring a goalless draw against Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, West Ham, who are managed by former Blues boss Graham Potter, were well beaten 3-0 by newly-promoted Sunderland.

Despite Chelsea heading into Friday's derby as heavy favourites, Maresca is expecting a tough battle in east London. When asked about his expectations, he told reporters: "Tough game again. All the Premier League games, they are tough, they are difficult. If you remember, the game at home last year was a difficult game for us. They defended very well.

Maresca's Blues rued several missed chances against Crystal Palace as they had to settle for a point. | IMAGO / Action Plus

"(On Friday) I expect exactly the same. And again, the Premier League just started, so you can see that they are trying to find some solution in the same way we are doing."

Chelsea will welcome back Tosin Adarabioyo into the side. He was left out on a precautionary basis against the Eagles due to a minor issue in training. Wesley Fofana could be handed some minutes by Maresca.

Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia remain out for Chelsea as they continue their recovery plans to return from injury.

Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku will not be part of the matchday squad despite being fit. Chelsea are looking to seal departures for the duo before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between West Ham and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of West Ham vs Chelsea

Date: Friday 22nd August 2025

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Stadium: London Stadium, London

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Action Plus

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Prediction

West Ham 1-4 Chelsea