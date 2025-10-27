Wolves vs Chelsea: Confirmed officials for Carabao Cup fourth round tie

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Carabao Cup tie against Wolves at Molineux on Wednesday night.

Chelsea travel to the Midlands for the fourth clash tie against an under-performing Wolves, who wre booed off by their supporters following a 3-2 defeat to newly-promoted Burnley on Sunday.

Another defeat will pile even more pressure on Vitor Pereira, who is yet to claim a league victory this season. Wolves booked their fourth round place after a 2-0 victory over Everton last month.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back from their 2-1 loss against Sunderland, with Enzo Maresca's side earning a tie against Wolves after knocking out League One side Lincoln City.

Maresca is expected to rotate against Wolves and will be hoping his attackers can correct their lack of creativity shown against Sunderland.

Maresca will be hoping to create a fresh winning run after their four-game streak ended against Sunderland. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Post-Sunderland, the Chelsea head coach admitted: "I think we were not good enough. Lack of creativity. We didn't create a lot, apart from the goal probably. And we struggled. Also, I think, you know, we need to perform. We need our players to perform 100 per cent."

As Wednesday's tie awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Carabao Cup clash.

Referee

The EFL have confirmed that Jarred Gillett will take charge of the meeting between Wolves and Chelsea.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Assistants

Jarred Gillett will be supported by Neil Davies and Scott Ledger on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Farai Hallam has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Vítor Pereira and Enzo Maresca.

VAR/Assistant VAR

There will be no VAR in operation for this match.