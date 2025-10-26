Liam Delap is closing in on a return from injury and his return can't come soon enough for Chelsea and head coach Enzo Maresca.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since the end of August after sustaining a hamstring injury during Chelsea's win against Fulham in the Premier League.

Delap, who signed for Chelsea from Ipswich Town this summer, will offer a big selection boost for Chelsea, who currently have Joao Pedro and Marc Guiu, who was recalled from his Sunderland loan spell following Delap's setback, at their disposal in attack.

But Chelsea have been struggling for goals from their two forwards in the league this term. Pedro has two goals from nine league appearances, with Guiu goalless in his three appearances.

Maresca, who has also been dealing with Cole Palmer's absence in attack, has been required to find alternative solutions for their output, including Enzo Fernandez who has three goals and an assist this season.

Delap could return as early as next week, as per Chelsea's hoped schedule. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Delap could be in contention to face Wolves in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday, which would be a huge boost to even have the Englishman in the squad.

"Liam took part in the session yesterday (Thursday) with the team for the first time, so he's not going to be available for (Sunderland), but probably for the next match," Maresca confirmed prior to their 2-1 defeat to Sunderland.

He added: "Well, the schedule also can change a little bit, it depends how they improve or get worse."

Pedro has struggled in recent weeks for Chelsea and Maresca admitted the Brazilian plays better with a number nine around him. Guiu and Pedro played together against Sunderland, however neither were able to get a goal contribution.

But Pedro's struggles are much more complex, according to Maresca, who has revealed the 24-year-old is training part-time as he manages a knock.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Joao is not training every day because he's managing a little bit himself from the injury problem," revealed the Chelsea head coach.

"Moi (Caicedo) is exactly the same, Enzo (Fernandez) is exactly the same. We have four or five players that unfortunately, because of some problems, they cannot work every day and they try to make the effort to play the game.

"So Joao in some games has been better, today he struggled a little bit. But today I think overall all the players struggled today, so it's not just about Joao."

With Pedro needing a moment to boost his confidence, Delap's return will relieve some of the weight on his shoulders to produce the goals for Chelsea.

Delap is very unlikely to be able to start for Chelsea against Wolves. Maresca will look to manage his return and gradually increase his participation before he is a contender to play week in week out to avoid further setbacks.

But Delap's imminent return is great news all round and it could be the return Chelsea need as they look to start another winning run after their four-game streak ended to Sunderland.