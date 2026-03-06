Wrexham vs Chelsea: Confirmed officials & VAR for FA Cup fifth round tie

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup fifth round tie against Wrexham on Saturday evening.

Chelsea are getting closer to a trip to Wembley, with just two wins standing between them and a semi-final place.

After seeing off Charlton Athletic and Hull City, Chelsea have been tasked with a trip to Wales to face Wrexham, who are flying in the Championship and occupy a play-off spot as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

Wrexham head into Saturday's tie as huge underdogs, a tag they will no doubt relish. Rosenior is fully aware that Chelsea will be the 'baddies' come kick-off, but knows his side need to take care of the business.

"That's what football's about," responded Rosenior to being the 'baddies'. "That's what the FA Cup is about and we need to be respectful of that.

Wrexham have knocked out both Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town in the FA Cup this season. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

"We understand we're the favourites to win the game, rightfully so, and we need to go and play like that tomorrow evening."

After not being in use in the earlier rounds, VAR returns for the fifth round tie. Both sides will be hoping to be on the right end of the decisions in Wales.

As Saturday’s clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the FA Cup tie.

Referee

The Football Association have confirmed that Peter Bankes will take charge of the tie between Wrexham and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Assistants

Peter Bankes will be supported by Edward Smart and Blake Antrobus on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Adam Herczeg has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Phil Parkinson and Liam Rosenior.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Paul Howard, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Sian Massey-Ellis.