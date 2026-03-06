Wrexham vs Chelsea: FA Cup preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are looking to book their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals when they face Wrexham AFC in the fifth round on Saturday evening.

After knocking out Charlton Athletic and Hull City, Chelsea face another Championship side as they head to the Racecourse to face Wrexham.

It's been a mood-boosting week for Chelsea after a vital 4-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League, which put a three-game winless streak behind them.

Attention now turns to the cups with Wrexham up first on Saturday, before a trip to Paris next week for a Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Head coach Liam Rosenior is eager to clinch his first piece of silverware in charge of Chelsea, but he has warned his side need to take care of business despite being heavy favourites.

"That's what you dream (winning trophies) of as a player or a coach or a manager," previewed Rosenior.

"You want to win things and the FA Cup is an amazing competition for the tradition and history. But what we have to do is not think about the trophy or the finals, concentrate on Wrexham.

"I think so far in my time, if I go back to the Charlton game or the Hull game, what pleased me so much in those games was the application of the players. I thought we were excellent and we're going to have to be at the same level, at least, to win a game.'

Chelsea will continue to be without Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens, who are both nearing returns from injury.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Pedro Neto is back available after suspension, while Liam Delap will be among several players pushing to return to the start as Rosenior looks to utilise his full squad.

Here are all of the details ahead of the FA Cup tie between Wrexham and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Wrexham vs Chelsea

Date: Saturday 7th March 2026

Kick-off time: 5.45pm UK / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

Stadium: Racecourse Ground

Competition: FA Cup fifth round

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

How to watch Wrexham vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: BBC One UK, TNT Sports 2

United States: ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App

Prediction

Wrexham 1-4 Chelsea