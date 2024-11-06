In full: Chelsea's squad numbers for the 2024/25 season
Chelsea's squad numbers in full for the 2024/25 campaign, which is being led by newly-appointed head coach Enzo Maresca.
A whole host of players decided to change their numbers for the new campaign, which saw plenty on incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge.
Levi Colwill opted to move his Chelsea number from the no.26 to no.6, while his defensive partner Wesley Fofana changed from no.33 to no.29.
Raheem Sterling, who is on loan at Arsenal for the season, was initially no.7, however new arrival Pedro Neto was handed the number after initially selecting no.19. Fellow summer signings Tosin Adarabioyo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall selected no.4 and no.22 respectively, with Mykhailo Mudryk
Here is the Chelsea squad number list in full for the 2024-25 season.
Chelsea's squad numbers for the 2024/25 campaign in full
1. Robert Sanchez
2. Axel Disasi
3. Marc Cucurella
4. Tosin Adarabioyo
5. Benoit Badiashile
6. Levi Colwill
7. Pedro Neto
8. Enzo Fernandez
10. Mykhailo Mudryk
11. Noni Madueke
12. Filip Jorgensen
13. Marcus Bettinelli
14. Joao Felix
15. Nicolas Jackson
17. Carney Chukwuemeka
18. Christopher Nkunku
19. Jadon Sancho
20. Cole Palmer
21. Ben Chilwell
22. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
24. Reece James
25. Moises Caicedo
27. Malo Gusto
29. Wesley Fofana
31. Cesare Casadei
32. Tyrique George
34. Josh Acheampong
36. Deivid Washington
37. Omari Kellyman
38. Marc Guiu
40. Renato Veiga
45. Romeo Lavia
47. Lucas Bergstrom
