In full: Chelsea's squad numbers for the 2024/25 season

A full breakdown.

Matt Debono

Plenty of new numbers have been handed out for 2024-25.
Chelsea's squad numbers in full for the 2024/25 campaign, which is being led by newly-appointed head coach Enzo Maresca.

A whole host of players decided to change their numbers for the new campaign, which saw plenty on incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge.

Levi Colwill opted to move his Chelsea number from the no.26 to no.6, while his defensive partner Wesley Fofana changed from no.33 to no.29.

Raheem Sterling, who is on loan at Arsenal for the season, was initially no.7, however new arrival Pedro Neto was handed the number after initially selecting no.19. Fellow summer signings Tosin Adarabioyo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall selected no.4 and no.22 respectively, with Mykhailo Mudryk

Colwill (left) is one of many to change his number this season.
Here is the Chelsea squad number list in full for the 2024-25 season.

Chelsea's squad numbers for the 2024/25 campaign in full

1. Robert Sanchez

2. Axel Disasi

3. Marc Cucurella

4. Tosin Adarabioyo

5. Benoit Badiashile

6. Levi Colwill

7. Pedro Neto

8. Enzo Fernandez

10. Mykhailo Mudryk

11. Noni Madueke

12. Filip Jorgensen

13. Marcus Bettinelli

14. Joao Felix

15. Nicolas Jackson

17. Carney Chukwuemeka

18. Christopher Nkunku

19. Jadon Sancho

20. Cole Palmer

21. Ben Chilwell

22. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

24. Reece James

25. Moises Caicedo

27. Malo Gusto

29. Wesley Fofana

31. Cesare Casadei

32. Tyrique George

34. Josh Acheampong

36. Deivid Washington

37. Omari Kellyman

38. Marc Guiu

40. Renato Veiga

45. Romeo Lavia

47. Lucas Bergstrom

