"It's a red" - Enzo Maresca slams historic VAR decision during Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth
Enzo Maresca has criticised referee Rob Jones for his role in a VAR check which saw David Brooks remain on the pitch in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.
The Blues took the lead through Cole Palmer in the first half and were in control heading into the break, despite not adding to their advantage.
Goals from Justin Kluivert, who netted from the penalty spot, and Antoine Semenyo, saw the Cherries take the lead in the second half before Reece James scored a late equaliser in stoppage time.
During the match, Bournemouth winger Brooks appeared to elbow Marc Cucurella, with referee Jones being advised to review the footage at the pitchside monitor.
Replays showed that Brooks made contact with the Chelsea full-back off the ball, as his elbow appeared to send Cucurella to the ground.
However, after review Jones decided to give Brooks a yellow card rather than send the Bournemouth player off, much to the disappointment of the home fans.
Speaking in his post-match press conference after the 2-2 draw, Maresca slammed the decision as he delivered his verdict on the controversial moment in the match.
"I said already many times (what I think) to be honest," Maresca began. "When there’s not intention to take the ball it’s a red.
"When he gives a yellow, it means that something has happened (off the ball). How can you judge that’s not dangerous? You cannot judge that it was not dangerous.
"The intention is just to go (and make contact with) Marc Cucurella. In my opinion, it’s a red. Hopefully we can be more lucky with the referee in the future."
Jones' decision made history as his decision to not issue a red card to Brooks was the first time in Premier League history that a referee has been advised to review a potential red card incident without sending the player off and instead giving them a yellow card.
The Blues had several chances to double their lead in the first half but were unable to convert, meaning that they had a fragile one goal advantage heading into the second period.
Goalscorer James, who came off the bench to rescue a point for his side, admitted that the Blues must improve in front of goal if they are to put an end to their five match winless run in the Premier League.
He said: "There's positives to take away from the game, going behind to come back and take a point but there's negatives not taking chances. (It's) mixed emotions.
"To be honest I don't (feel a draw was the fair result). We had a few clear cut chances we should have taken in the first half and put the game to bed.
"That can come back to bite you in the arse. That's across football globally, if you don’t take chances it could come back and hurt you."
Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, who could be a solution in attack, while Christopher Nkunku is reportedly a target for the Bundesliga side.