Aaron Anselmino reveals Chelsea talks with hierarchy & Enzo Fernandez after January transfer decision
Chelsea's returning loanee has broken his silence as he is set to arrive at Cobham, revealing that he has been in talks with the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge, while also having conversations with Enzo Fernandez.
It was previously revealed that the 19-year-old Argentine is set to return to Chelsea from his loan spell at Boca Juniors in January.
Anselmino, who made 23 appearances at Boca, will return to Stamford Bridge and have the chance to impress Enzo Maresca in training.
It remains to be seen as to whether Anselmino will stay at Chelsea for the rest of the season or move to a European club on loan to gain further first team experience.
With injuries to Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana, Chelsea are light in numbers at the back and have struggled for clean sheets so far this season.
Speaking to ESPN's SportsCenter, Anselmino opened up on his emotions as he waited at the airport to board his flight to England.
"I'm very happy for this new opportunity. It's a dream come true for any footballer. I'm very excited," he began.
"(This trip is) different from the last one (on international duty) because I know I'm not coming back. Two days ago I was training with the national team. It all happened very fast."
The 19-year-old continued to explain the advice that he has been given from his team-mates at Boca, with the likes of Sergio Romero, Edinson Cavani and Marcos Rojo have experience in England, having all played for Manchester United, while Gary Medel also had a spell in the Premier League with Cardiff.
"I went this morning to say goodbye to the team and the club's employees. I wish them the best this year," Anselmino said.
"My mentors gave me good advice: to prepare myself, to keep my mind focused on doing things well and then everything will come by itself."
The defender finalised by revealing that he has had conversations with the hierarchy at Chelsea, as well as Argentina team-mate Fernandez, who played for Boca's rivals River Plate.
He said: "I spoke with the Chelsea advisors. I spoke with Enzo Fernández when I went there. Everything is going very well, I'm very happy."
Anselmino will have the opportunity to impress Maresca upon his return and could make his Chelsea debut as early as their FA Cup third round tie against Morecambe on January 11th if he is granted a work permit.