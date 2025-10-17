Alejandro Garnacho sends Chelsea teammates warning ahead of Nottingham Forest trip

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho said he expects some resistance from Nottingham Forest on Saturday despite their winless run.

Nottingham Forest are without a win in the seven games they have played since Ange Postecoglou took over from Nuno Espirito Santo.

Chelsea, who had two consecutive wins before the international break, are clearly the favourites heading into this game.

Garnacho, however, has warned his Chelsea teammates against complacency.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"It’s a hard moment for them, but you never know in football," the Argentina international told Chelsea's in-house media team when speaking about Forest.

"They may not have been winning games, but they have good players and will want to win. We have to be ready.

"We are in a good position in the league (five points off the top spot), especially after we had a little bit of bad luck with red cards.

"For example, the game against Brighton, we should win that game. And the game at United, if we play 11 against 11, I feel we would be on top.

"But we are okay. I think it's important to build from the last win against Liverpool and try to win again to be up there."

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Garnacho, who joined Chelsea from Manchester United in the summer, could make his second league start, or his sixth appearance in all competitions, for Chelsea on Saturday.

He was in Maresca's starting line-up against Liverpool earlier this month, and since he did not leave for international duty during the break, he should be fresh enough to start again.

The Blues will be without key player Cole Palmer in this game, after Enzo Maresca confirmed that the midfielder is expected to be out for another six weeks.

Benoit Badiashile also picked up a fresh muscular injury and will be sidelined until December.

In addition to these two, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Neto, and Enzo Fernandez are doubtful for the trip to the City Ground.