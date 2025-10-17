Maresca's Chelsea problems continue as three key players doubtful to face Nottingham Forest

Enzo Maresca has confirmed three Chelsea players, who did not participate in Thursday's training session, are doubtful for Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

After Maresca confirmed Cole Palmer's extended injury period and Benoit Badiashile's fresh muscular injury, he also provided more updates on the squad ahead of Chelsea's return to Premier League action.

Some Chelsea players who were on international duty have already returned to London and took part in training on Thursday, including Estevao and Marc Cucurella, but some are still missing.

"Moi (Caicedo), Enzo (Fernandez), and Pedro (Neto) didn't take part in the session yesterday," Maresca said in Friday's press conference.

"We will see if they train today, otherwise they're going to be out."

IMAGO / Buzzi

Interestingly, Caicedo was seen in a Chelsea training kit in the pictures recently shared by the club's official website, so his absence from the session is somewhat of a surprise.

The midfielder also did not travel with the Ecuador national team for the international break, so he should have plenty of rest for this weekend.

Fernandez, on the other hand, withdrew from the Argentina squad last week due to a knee inflammation, and it remains unclear whether Maresca would risk playing him against Forest.

Pedro Neto played a total of 123 minutes in two games for Portugal during the international break, so his absence from training was unlikely due to any injury.

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

On more positive news, Maresca also confirmed that Reece James, who withdrew from England's World Cup qualifiers, is fully fit.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, and Andrey Santos, who recently nursed injuries, are also back in the team. So is Trevoh Chalobah, who served his one-match suspension against Liverpool for his red card against Brighton.

"It's a good one (the international break) because Tosin and Fofana are back, Andrey Santos is back," said Maresca about the last two weeks.

"But we have Moi, Enzo, and Pedro as doubts, so it's a balance. We will try our best to find solutions for the next games."