Alejandro Garnacho sends PSG warning as Chelsea prepare for Champions League tie

Alejandro Garnacho is relishing Chelsea's upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Chelsea head to Paris to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of the Round of 16 clash, which sees them face PSG after progressing straight through into the knockout stages. The winners of the tie will face either Galatasaray and Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

PSG had to overcome Monaco in the play-off stages and are seeking revenge having lost to Chelsea in last summer's Club World Cup final.

Garnacho, who hadn't signed for Chelsea yet before the triumph in the United States, will be pushing for a start in the French capital as they bid to claim an advantage heading into next week's second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have won their last two games in all competitions against Aston Villa and Wrexham, while PSG lost to 3-1 to Monaco in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Chelsea returned to training on Monday at their Cobham base to begin preparations to face PSG on Wednesday. Liam Rosenior's side will make the short trip to France on Tuesday.

Garnacho has provided goal contributions in Chelsea's last two matches to lift his confidence ahead of the European tie.

The Argentine is raring to go and knows Chelsea have a team who can hurt the Parisians in front of their own crowd.

"We will recover now and be ready for Wednesday," Garnacho told Chelsea's in-house media.

"We have a team to win, so we will try to do that."

It was far from ideal for Chelsea, who did make many changes for the FA Cup tie, having to go to extra-time against Wrexham on Saturday evening in the FA Cup fifth round.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The Championship side proved tricky for the Blues, but they came through unscathed to keep the momentum going.

"It’s an incredible win," Garnacho added. "I think it was one of our hardest games of the season so far.

"It was a battle, and it’s always a fight when you have to come to this kind of stadium - it can be harder than a Premier League game at times."