Alejandro Garnacho sports new look as fellow Chelsea winger returns to training after injury

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho showcased a new look in Monday's training, while Pedro Neto made his return after his withdrawal from the Portugal squad.

The Blues continue their preparation ahead of Saturday's Premier League away fixture against Burnley at Turf Moor.

There were more players not on international duty involved in the training sessions on Monday, but Garnacho undoubtedly took the spotlight.

The Argentina international, who bleached his hair before the announcement of his transfer to Chelsea earlier this summer, showed his new look with black hair.

Pedro Neto also took part in training, which likely suggests he has recovered from the groin injury that forced him to miss out on international duty with Portugal.

Last week, Portuguese FA, FPF, confirmed that Pedro Neto was released from the squad after their medical department held a meeting with Chelsea's.

The other players spotted in Monday's sessions are Jorrel Hato, Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez, Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap, Benoit Badiashile, and on-loan midfielder Facundo Buonanotte.

Badiashile, in particular, has recently returned to training after an injury as well.

The centre-back picked up a muscular injury before last month's international break and has missed the last seven games for Chelsea.

Enzo Fernandez is also skipping international duty with Argentina to nurse his knee injury, but given his workload since the start of the season, it makes sense for the club to give him time to rest and spend time with family.

After the convincing win over Wolves before the international break, Chelsea sit third in the Premier League table, just six points behind first-placed Arsenal.

A win at Burnley would put Chelsea in a more comfortable position ahead of the tough week involving two big matches against Barcelona and Arsenal.