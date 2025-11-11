Pedro Neto has withdrawn from the Portugal squad for the November international break after a meeting between FPF's and Chelsea's medical departments.

The 25-year-old initially made Roberto Martinez's 26-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ireland and Armenia.

Pedro Neto featured in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Wolves last Saturday, even scoring against his former club in the second half, before being substituted off in the 77th minute.

After the game, Blues head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed the winger had asked to be replaced due to a groin issue.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Pedro had a problem with his groin, and Enzo (Fernandez) had a problem with his knee. So we need to see how they are now," the Italian said in his post-match press conference.

The problem is clearly not something that Pedro Neto could just shake off after a day or two, since he has now pulled out of Portugal's squad.

"Pedro Neto and Pedro Goncalves have been released from the national team for the matches against the Republic of Ireland and Armenia," the official statement from FPF reads.

"The Portuguese international winger will not join Martínez's squad, in a decision made jointly by Chelsea's medical department and the FPF's Health and Performance Department, due to physical problems that limit the player."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Just like Pedro Neto, Fernandez, who Maresca also mentioned in his press conference, has also confirmed that he will not be on international duty this month.

"I think it was the best decision to rest these two weeks for my knee. In the last week, I suffered a lot of pain, and everyone here knows it," the midfielder told SportsCenter after the win over Wolves.

"These two weeks, I recovered as much as I could. I will recover as much as I can when I am 100% back to training and playing with my team."

More Chelsea Coverage

READ MORE: Why Moises Caicedo has changed Chelsea style as goalscoring secret revealed

READ MORE: What Chelsea matches Romeo Lavia will miss as Blues confirm extent of injury

READ MORE: Chelsea improve surprise record to ease Enzo Maresca's selection problems