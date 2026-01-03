Andrey Santos has already delivered verdict on Liam Rosenior amid Chelsea head coach talks

Andrey Santos recently commented on his relationship with Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior, who is reportedly the leading candidate to succeed Enzo Maresca at Chelsea.

Santos is among several Chelsea players who have benefited from the connection between the London club and Strasbourg under BlueCo ownership.

The versatile midfielder spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Strasbourg before being integrated into the Chelsea first team.

He had an impressive campaign in France, in which he racked up 10 goals and three assists in Ligue 1.

Ahead of a potential reunion at Chelsea, Santos already shared his thoughts about Rosenior.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

"Liam, I love my ex-coach," the Brazil international said about Rosenior in his press conference ahead of the Qarabag draw in November.

"He's amazing. It's hard to say about Liam because when I joined Strasbourg, he helped me a lot.

"I improved a lot with him.

"(A couple of weeks ago), I sent a message to him, because I always watch Strasbourg games.

"I told him 'my new baby is coming', and he congratulated me, saying 'I'm so happy for you'.

"I think our relationship is perfect."

IMAGO / Bildbyran

It would be interesting to see if Santos, who made just four Premier League starts under Maresca this season, would see an increase in his game time if Rosenior were to join Chelsea as expected.

Obviously, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will likely remain the first-choice midfield pairing, but these two would likely benefit from more rest as well.

A few others who could benefit from Rosenior's potential arrivals would be Estevao and Josh Acheampong.

Rosenior mostly deploys a 3-4-2-1 system at Strasbourg, and this would open another number 10 spot for Estevao and another centre-back spot for Acheampong.