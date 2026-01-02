Timeline of when Chelsea are hoping to announce new head coach revealed as Liam Rosenior talks intensify

Chelsea's search for a new head coach has advanced as talks between RC Strasbourg and Chelsea have intensified over Liam Rosenior, according to reports.

Following Enzo Maresca's departure on New Year's Day, Chelsea's search has been ongoing to find a permanent successor, instead of bringing in an interim until the end of the season.

Under-21s boss Calum McFarlane will take charge of the first-team's clash against Manchester City on Sunday evening whilst the club finalise their appointment of the next head coach.

Several names have been linked with Chelsea believed to have a shortlist of a handful of options, with Strasbourg's Liam Rosenior the leading candidate.

Now, as reported by L'Equipe, talks between Strasbourg and Chelsea have 'intensified' on Friday for the Englishman to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Both Strasbourg and Chelsea are owned by BlueCo, which should make any switch far smoother.

It's suggested that Rosenior's move to west London 'seems increasingly imminent'. However, any move is not expected to take place until the weekend concludes.

This allows Rosenior to take charge of Strasbourg for their clash against Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday, as well as McFarlane for Chelsea's trip to Manchester City.

Strasbourg will be assessing their options of possible candidates to replace Rosenior, who is expected to command a fee should he make the switch. BlueCo wants to ensure the French club doesn't lose out completely and will therefore be financially compensated.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Rosenior was asked about his future. He refused to rule out a departure, but insisted his focus was on preparing Strasbourg to play Nice.

"I'm going to talk about Nice because it's my job," responded Rosenior.

"There is a lot of noise, a lot of speculation but as a coach, if you are interested in it, you fail. My job is here, I like this club.

"In life, there is zero guarantee. We don't know what will be done tomorrow. I do my job. There has already been speculation. I don't want to guarantee how long I'll be here but I enjoy it here every day. I plan to keep doing it as long as I'm here. I like this club but I can't guarantee anything. No one can do it."

Rosenior concluded: "I want to do my job here, it's simple. The reality today is that I am the manager of Strasbourg and that I am focused on my position."

Should Rosenior complete a move to Chelsea, it will be hoped he is appointed in time for next Wednesday's London derby between the Blues and Fulham at Craven Cottage.