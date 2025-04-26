Anselmino, Gusto, Lavia, Guiu: Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea team news vs Everton
Enzo Maresca has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Everton in the Premier League.
Chelsea host Everton in the lunchtime kick off at Stamford Bridge, with a win required to keep the pressure on as they eye Champions League qualification.
With five games to go in the league, Maresca's side need as many wins as possible to give themselves the best chance of returning to Europe's elite club competition.
Maresca will require his best players being available to help get them over the line, however the Chelsea head coach will be without defender Malo Gusto, who was forced off in the 2-1 win against Fulham last Sunday.
"Yes, Malo is injured," confirmed Maresca, "but it does not look like an important injury. He's already running and doing things outside, but he won't be available. Hopefully he can be available for the next one."
The 45-year-old also revealed forward Marc Guiu is making progress and could return in the final weeks of the season, while Aaron Anselmino is also unavailable.
On Guiu, Maresca said: "He's close. Hopefully it can be one week, two weeks, and he can be with us for the final part of the season. The rest, they are all fit."
Romeo Lavia was an unused substitute against Fulham after making his return from injury. Maresca was coy over whether the Belgium international would be handed minutes against Everton.
"He was on the bench against Fulham, he was also on the bench I think against some more games, I don't remember which one exactly now. So he's back, he's training with us. With Romeo we are going to try the same thing that we are trying with Reece James.
"We know that we need to use them step by step, with Reece he's working quite well, he's already able to play two games in three days, he played 90 minutes in the conference, he played 45 against Fulham after three days. So it's a huge step forward for him and for us, and we are going to try to do the same thing with Romeo."
After being left out of the squad against Fulham due to a technical decision, Christopher Nkunku will return against Everton.