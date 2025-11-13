Out-of-favour Axel Disasi is set to return to first-team training at Chelsea, but it does not change anything about his likely exit in January, according to reports.

Disasi made a surprise appearance for Chelsea's Under-21 last weekend.

The 27-year-old, who, alongside Raheem Sterling, has been left out of the first-team picture since the start of the season, captained the academy side to a 4-1 win over Reading on Saturday.

According to Sky Sports, the France international is even set to rejoin Chelsea's first-team training.

This, however, is unlikely to affect his future at the club, with a January exit being the most plausible outcome for the defender.

BBC Sport claims that Disasi remains hopeful that Chelsea may relax their position and allow him to play for the first team again in the coming weeks.

It remains unclear whether this would happen, however, especially given that Chelsea did not give him that chance when they desperately needed a centre-back during an injury crisis.

"There is not any information from the club to consider that, so at the moment, he is not an option," Maresca said in a press conference in September when Chelsea had four centre-backs unavailable.

IMAGO / Sportimage

BBC Sport also mentions that Chelsea had several loan offers from Premier League clubs, such as West Ham, Sunderland, and Bournemouth, ready for Disasi, which eventually collapsed due to the defender's preference to move overseas.

Previously, Disasi made it clear that his preferred move in the summer would have been to return to AS Monaco, but it did not materialise in the end, and he will now have to wait until January for any potential move.

Unsurprisingly, the defender's willingness to play for the academy side is said to be driven by his desire to rebuild his match fitness and make himself available ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea reportedly see his latest involvement as a win-win situation for both parties, with his professionalism helping him earn him the chance.