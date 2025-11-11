Axel Disasi sends 'hopeful' Chelsea plea as January transfer decision looms

Axel Disasi's stance over his Chelsea future has been outlined after he recently featured for the club's Under-21 side.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined by Chelsea after he failed to secure a summer move away from the club despite being available for transfer.

In an interview with French outlet La Media Carre shortly after the summer window closes, Disasi explained why he turned down approaches from Premier League sides West Ham and AFC Bournemouth, with Sunderland also expressing interest.

“In the period between the approaches from Bournemouth and West Ham, Monaco arrived and that hit me emotionally," said Disasi.

IMAGO / Buzzi

“I had three incredible years at Monaco. When they came in, all the memories came back. Monaco is home.

“I hoped that Chelsea would find a solution to allow me to leave on loan. I pushed until the last minute to go to Monaco.”

As a result, Disasi remained at Chelsea, along with Raheem Sterling. He has worked behind the scenes to keep himself fit ahead of a potential move in January - a chance for the central defender to get minutes under his belt.

Disasi was involved with Chelsea's Under-21s against Reading as he captained the side to a 4-1 victory on November 8.

As reported by Nizaar Kinsella of BBC Sport, Disasi's involvement was seen as a win-win for both parties, with his professionalism behind the scenes in difficult circumstances helping to earn him the chance.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Chelsea's plan remains for Disasi to be offloaded and January will offer the Blues the next chance to do that.

However, Disasi, as the report claims, has other ideas in the meantime. It's suggested he 'retains hope Chelsea may relax their position and allow him to play for the first team again in the coming weeks.'

Given the array of options head coach Enzo Maresca has at his disposal, this is highly unlikely and it appears Disasi's chapter at Stamford Bridge will soon come to an end.

