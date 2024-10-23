Axel Disasi reveals special reason driving Chelsea's bid to win Conference League
Axel Disasi has revealed Chelsea have yet to discuss their Conference League objective in detail, however knows winning the competition is a must.
Chelsea failed to qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League under Mauricio Pochettino, having to settle for the third tier of European football.
After securing their place in the League Phase following a play-off win over Servette, Chelsea made a winning start against Gent at the beginning of October with a 4-2 win against the Belgian side.
They will face Panathinaikos on Thursday in Athens, with FC Noah, 1. FC Heidenheim, FC Astana and Shamrock Rovers their four remaining fixtures.
"It’s a European competition; so let’s hope we go all the way," confirmed Maresca.
Disasi, 26, will get his chance to start in the Chelsea side against Panathinaikos. Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana have been preferred to him in the Premier League, so the Frenchman is likely to be joined by Benoit Badiashile in the heart of defence.
With the expectation firmly on Chelsea reaching and winning the final, which takes place in Wrocław next May, it goes without saying what the club's objective is this season in Europe.
Disasi has outlined the squad's mentality in the dressing room despite the subject of winning the Conference League not being heavily mentioned.
"We haven’t properly discussed or set any objectives so far, but as Chelsea representatives, and just being Chelsea, actually, it’s about going all the way," Disasi told the club's in-house media.
"Chelsea is renowned for going all the way in European competitions. Also, we know that if we win it, we would be the first ever club to win the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. That obviously drives us, and it’s clearly our ambition.
"For a club like Chelsea, not playing European football last season was not normal. This season, we have the opportunity to shine on the European stage, and we’ll do everything we can to bring the club back where it belongs."
