'No debate' - Badiashile agrees with Acheampong about funniest player at Chelsea

Benoit Badiashile shared a similar view with Josh Acheampong about Marc Cucurella's personality in the Chelsea dressing room.

Similar to Acheampong last week, Badiashile has also had a Q&A session with Chelsea's in-house media team and shared some interesting behind-the-scenes information about himself and the team.

Unsurprisingly, Badiashile admitted that he is closest with the other French players in the squad, such as Malo Gusto and Wesley Fofana, usually sitting with them during lunch, in the changing room, and when travelling for away games.

The former AS Monaco defender also agreed with Acheampong that Cucurella is simply the funniest person in the Chelsea dressing room.

"Cucu, there is no debate," Badiashile responded when asked to name the biggest joker in the team.

"This guy is just crazy, he can make you laugh from nothing."

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Spain international is unsurprisingly the loudest one.

"He’s just always talking," Badiashile added.

Badiashile also confirmed Acheampong's statement that Reece James is usually one of the first players to show up for training in the team.

"Most of the time it is Tosin (Adarabioyo) and Reece," Badiashile named the early birds at Chelsea.

Badiashile joined Chelsea from Monaco back in January 2023, and he revealed that the one thing that has impressed him the most about the club is the psychological aspect.

"Maybe the winning mentality," he said about what he noticed about Chelsea since his arrival.

"Not so much surprised me, because I knew it would be like that when I came here, but it’s a lot bigger than I expected."

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The centre-back, who has recently returned from a two-month muscle injury, revealed that he enjoys being a father to an 11-month-old daughter, describing it as "the best job in the world".

Badiashile is among the Chelsea players who stayed in London during the international break, although it remains unclear whether he will be available for Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest after sustaining a knock in the match against Liverpool.

Chelsea coach Willy Caballero insisted at the time that the decision to take Badiashile and Acheampong off the pitch was a precautionary measure, so it was obviously just a minor issue.

"They are OK," the former Chelsea goalkeeper explained after the game.

"They were a little bit concerned about their situations but we talked with them and they are OK. They need this (international) break to recover well."