"It's far, far away" - Badiashile hands Maresca decision over Conference League selection vs Astana
Benoit Badiashile is waiting to find out whether he will be selected to travel for Chelsea's Conference League fixture against FC Astana.
The 23-year-old has featured in all six of Chelsea's European fixtures this season against Servette (twice), KAA Gent, Panathinaikos, FC Noah and 1. FC Heidenheim.
Chelsea have two games left to play of the League Phase in the Conference League, both of which will come this month before 2024 concludes, against FC Astana and Shamrock Rovers.
Enzo Maresca's side are on the verge of qualifying straight for the last-16 and a win over Astana will secure progression.
Who will make the long journey following their 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League remains unclear, with Maresca likely to rest several stars, as he usually does when switching competitions, and leave them back at their Cobham training base.
Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia are guaranteed to remain in London given they were not included in the initial Conference League squad, while Wesley Fofana was also not registered but is currently sidelined due to a hamstring problem.
Maresca is expected to name several youngsters as part of the squad who will travel to Almaty to face Astana.
Badiashile started and played the full 90 minutes against Spurs on Sunday afternoon, which could mean he may be rested for the European clash later this week.
The Frenchman is unsure whether he will be picked to travel and is now waiting on Maresca to confirm his selection plans.
“I don’t know (if I’ll be on the plane)," he told NBC Sports. "You have to ask the boss. It’s far, far away.”
The mood in the Chelsea camp is high after five wins in a row in all competitions. Momentum is building, with the spotlight increasing on the Blues heading into the second half of the season.
Badiashile added: “The gaffer gives us good spirit and a winning mentality. We try to improve day by day and at the moment we are good.
“To be a good team you have to know each other so we try every training session to know each other better. To be honest, not that much (contact with team-mates outside of training)."
Badiashile and the rest of the Chelsea squad will likely learn who will be selected early this week before they depart from London for matchday five.