Barcelona in line for potential major injury boost for Champions League clash vs Chelsea

Barcelona star midfielder Pedri could make his return from injury in the Champions League away match against Chelsea on November 25, according to reports in Spain.

The 22-year-old tore the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh in late October and was expected to be out for at least six weeks.

This would have ruled him out of the trip to Stamford Bridge next week.

Spanish outlet Sport, however, has claimed that Pedri's recovery has gone better than expected, with him possibly making a return very soon.

Barcelona would reportedly not risk an immediate return for the home game against Athletic Bilbao this weekend, but could include him in their squad for the trip to London.

Barcelona and Chelsea are currently level on points in the Champions League table at 11th and 12th, respectively, with the former only being ahead on goal difference.

This match, Sport adds, is considered important by Barcelona in their aim for a top-eight finish.

The report adds that Pedri is unlikely to start and expected to be eased back into the team from the bench instead.

The other Barcelona star missing out on international duty with Spain is Lamine Yamal, who is nursing a groin issue.

The young winger is reportedly even more likely to feature against Chelsea, and is even expected to be available against Bilbao on Saturday.

Chelsea have some good news regarding injuries ahead of this clash as well.

Benoit Badiashile (muscular) and Pedro Neto (groin) have been spotted in training and will likely be in contention to play against Barcelona.

That said, there remains uncertainty over the availability of Chelsea ace Cole Palmer.

The England international has yet to be involved in training sessions, so in the best-case scenario, similar to Pedri, it would be a race against time to get him ready for the Champions League match.

Both Chelsea and Barcelona must understand that Pedri's and Palmer's fitness could affect their whole season, so it is possible that they would both miss this game if the clubs deem playing them too risky.