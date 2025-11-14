Chelsea eye Barcelona return for Cole Palmer - but on one condition

Chelsea are targeting the Champions League clash with Barcelona on November 25 for Cole Palmer's return, but will not take any risk if it is not completely safe for the ace player, according to reports.

Blues head coach Enzo Maresca previously said that Palmer was expected to be out for a further six weeks due to a persistent groin injury that has bothered him since pre-season.

That was four weeks ago, so in about two weeks, or around the time Chelsea will host Barcelona at Stamford Bridge later this month, Palmer should hopefully be back on the pitch.

According to the Daily Mail, the Barcelona match is the target for both Chelsea and Palmer, with the latter said to be eager to play in such a historic game at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

That said, Chelsea will reportedly make the decision based on what is best for Palmer in the long term, since he is seen as too important to their overall season.

On a more positive note, the report mentions that Palmer is not far from returning to team training, although there is no definitive date yet.

The Blues have played 11 games without Palmer so far this season, won eight of them, drawn one, and lost two.

Amid Palmer's absence, several players have had to step up in the number 10 position, including Estevao, Enzo Fernandez, and Joao Pedro.

IMAGO / aal.photo

Joao Pedro is leading Chelsea's assist charts in the Premier League with three this term.

If there is any doubt about Palmer's condition ahead of the Barcelona game, it would make sense for Chelsea to shift their target to the following match against Arsenal five days later.

The Blues currently sit third in the Premier League table, just six points behind Arsenal in first, so this game could potentially be decisive in the race for the league title.

Similar to Chelsea, Barcelona are facing a dilemma with their star Lamine Yamal ahead of this match.