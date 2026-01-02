Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola responds to links with Chelsea job after Maresca's exit

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has responded to rumours linking him with the Chelsea job following Enzo Maresca's departure from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea announced the decision to part ways with Maresca on Friday, and there have been a few names mentioned to potentially succeed the Italian.

Strasbourg's Liam Rosenior has been widely regarded as the leading candidate, which is hardly a surprise given he already has an established relationship with the Chelsea hierarchy.

There are a few other names on Chelsea's rumoured shortlist, however, including Bournemouth's Iraola.

Interestingly, Iraola has played down the rumours, insisting that his focus is fully on the Cherries.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"My issues are not about these things," the Spaniard said in Friday's press conference when asked about the Chelsea rumours.

"I want to improve the situation we have right now in this run."

Recent reports suggested Chelsea are looking for a new permanent head coach, rather than an interim for the remainder of the season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

While Chelsea continue to search for a new head coach, Calum McFarlane, who had been in charge of the Under-21s this season, will take the lead for their visit to Manchester City on Sunday.

It is a big task for the caretaker, but Chelsea will be hoping for a positive results at the Etihad Stadium, as their spot in fifth in the Premier League table is at risk, with the likes of Manchester United and Sunderland following closely behind.

"Ultimately, it's a football match. It's not about me," McFarlane said in his press conference on Friday.

"It's about Chelsea vs City. Two top sides. We will go there and compete. We are looking forward to that challenge."