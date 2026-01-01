Why Chelsea are set to receive financial reprieve after Enzo Maresca’s departure

Chelsea are not expected to face a huge compensation bill following the departure of head coach Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day.

The decision was made following Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, with the Italian not taking his post-match press conference.

It has now been revealed that three factors contributed to the decision including results, talks with Manchester City and a falling out with Chelsea's medical department.

The search is on for Maresca's successor ahead of Chelsea's trip to Man City on the weekend, with Liam Rosenior one of the frontrunners after impressing during his time with Strasbourg.

Chelsea have been handed a boost, with it looking unlikely that the Blues will have to pay Maresca a huge fee after his departure.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola (left) has been reported as a potential candidate to replace Enzo Maresca at Chelsea. | IMAGO / Colorsport

As reported by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the manner of Maresca's departure means that Chelsea are not expected to face a huge compensation bill.

It is believed that despite being contracted until 2029, with the option of a further year, the club are not expected to face a huge compensation bill given the circumstances of his departure.

This comes after the club's official statement said: "With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track."

Maresca's departure comes after he admitted that back in December 2025, he faced the 'worst 48 hours' since becoming Chelsea manager.

Following a 2-0 win over Everton, he explained: "The way the players want to learn has been fantastic and this is the reason why I praise them - because with so many problems, they are doing very well after a complicated week.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst because many people didn't support us."

It remains to be seen as to who Chelsea will choose to succeed the Italian, with the likes of Liam Rosenior and Andoni Iraola being reported.

With the Blues receiving a financial reprieve after Maresca's departure, they could look to appoint a manager who is currently in work with Porto's Francesco Farioli having a reported £13 million release clause in his contract.