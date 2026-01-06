Calum McFarlane sends Liam Rosenior message ahead of huge Chelsea task vs Arsenal

Chelsea caretaker Calum McFarlane commented on Liam Rosenior's upcoming task of leading the team in two back-to-back cup matches against Charlton and Arsenal in his first two games.

Chelsea officially announced the appointment of Rosenior as the new first-team head coach on Tuesday morning.

This also means that Rosenior has now left his post at Strasbourg, who are in the same group as Chelsea under BlueCo's ownership.

That said, McFarlane, who led Chelsea to a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, will remain in charge of the first team for Wednesday's visit to next-door rivals Fulham.

Rosenior's first game as the Chelsea head coach is, therefore, going to be the FA Cup third-round clash against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

It is then followed by the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Arsenal next Wednesday, which will arguably be the 41-year-old's first big challenge at Chelsea.

Speaking in Tuesday's press conference, McFarlane brushed aside suggestions that having consecutive cup games would help Rosenior adjust to the Premier League.

"No, I think he's obviously been appointed the Chelsea manager because they believe he can handle the challenges of the Premier League, so I don't think it helps him," the Chelsea caretaker said about Rosenior.

"I think any game at Chelsea you need to win, there's always been pressure on that, and he'll understand that as we all do, so I don't think it makes any difference.

"He's going to come in and put his stamp on the team, and we'll all be behind him."

McFarlane also expects a smooth transition once Rosenior takes over.

"I've mentioned loads of times the level they've shown this year, and it's just about getting that on the most consistent basis possible," he explained.

"I think Liam is really excited, I'm sure, to take this job, and he'll have full faith, and we back him fully that he'll come in and it'll be a really smooth transition."