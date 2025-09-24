Carabao Cup draw: Chelsea handed Wolves in fourth round

Chelsea have discovered who they will face in the Carabao Cup fourth round next month.

The reward for Enzo Maresca's side beating Lincoln City 2-1 on Tuesday night, courtesy of second half goals from Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte, is an away tie against Premier League side Wolves.

After an away tie against Lincoln in the third round, Chelsea will continue their travels on the road, this time with a trip to the Midlands.

Chelsea were knocked out by Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round last season, so the Blues will be keen to improve this term with victory next month.

Ties are scheduled to take place in the week commencing October 27, which will see Chelsea face Wolves in between their Premier League clashes against Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur.

George (right) celebrating after helping Chelsea book a spot in the fourth round. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has made it clear that it is the club's objective to win the Carabao Cup this season, a competition they have not won since 2015.

"We are on the way to win this trophy," said Gusto. "We want to win it, for sure. We know that last season was good for us in terms of trophies, but we want more for this season."

In full: Confirmed Carabao Cup fourth round ties

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Grimsby Town vs Brentford

Swansea City vs Manchester City

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Wrexham vs Cardiff City

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Wolves vs Chelsea

Wycombe Wanderers vs Fulham