Enzo Maresca has already delivered his verdict on Chelsea drawing Wolves in Carabao Cup fourth round

Chelsea will face Wolves in the Carabao Cup fourth round and Enzo Maresca has already delivered his verdict on their opponents.

After a 2-1 win over Lincoln City in the third round, courtesy of second half goals from Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte to cancel out Rob Street's deserved opener, Chelsea will face Wolves in the fourth round.

Maresca will hope it is more smooth sailing than the tie against Lincoln, who 'bullied' Chelsea in the first half, according to defender Malo Gusto.

"In the first half we played like kids," reflected Gusto. "They bullied us in every part of the pitch. It was really bad for us. The second half was important to come back with more desire, more confidence."

Prior to Chelsea's win over Lincoln, Maresca admitted cup ties against sides like the League One outfit worried him.

"These are the games that worry me most, because you can slip very easily," admitted the 45-year-old.

He added: "Personally, I would prefer to play a Premier League game (rather) than a League One team.

“These are the games that worry me most, because sometimes you can underestimate. Football is full of these games."

Now that Chelsea have drawn a fellow Premier League side, and with only 16 teams left in the competition, Maresca is likely to be satisfied, as facing a familiar opponent like Wolves provides clearer expectations - even if they are a stronger side.

Chelsea will fancy their chances at Molineux next month when they travel to the Midlands, with Vítor Pereira's side currently bottom of the Premier League, having failed to earn a single point from their first five games.