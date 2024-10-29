Absolute Chelsea ON SI

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea's ball number, potential opponents, how to watch

Chelsea will learn their fate shortly after should they progress.

Plenty of Premier League teams remain in the Carabao Cup.
Chelsea will learn their Carabao Cup quarter-final opponents should they progress past Newcastle United.

After beating Eddie Howe's side 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea head to the north east four days later in hope of beating them once again and booking their place in December's last-eight.

Chelsea reached last season's final, however they suffered Wembley heartbreak once again after losing to Liverpool.

Enzo Maresca's side convincingly knocked out Barrow in the third round, courtesy of a hat-trick from forward Christopher Nkunku, which set up a fourth round tie against Newcastle.

Enzo Maresca gestures during the Carabao Cup third round match between Chelsea and Barrow at Stamford Bridge. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Should they beat Newcastle, they will be in Wednesday's draw and just two more round wins (semi-finals are two-legged) away from the final on March 16th 2025.

As provided by the EFL, here are all of the details ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

Chelsea's ball number for Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Ball numbers will be finalised on the morning of Wednesday 30th October.

Chelsea's potential opponents in the quarter-finals

Aston Villa or Crystal Palace

Brentford or Sheffield Wednesday

Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool

Manchester United or Leicester City

Preston North End or Arsenal

Southampton or Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City

What time is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw and how can I watch it?

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports Main Event following the conclusion of Tottenham Hotspur versus Manchester City on Wednesday 30th October.

