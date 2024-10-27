Enzo Maresca admits he's concerned by Chelsea despite Newcastle win
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has highlighted several areas of concern within his team despite a fine start to the season.
The Blues sit fifth in the league, six points off table-toppers Manchester City and in a much better place than they were at this point last season.
Their victory over Newcastle United was Chelsea's first Premier League win in October following a draw with Nottingham Forest and loss to Liverpool.
Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring after a brilliant piece of play from Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto before Alexander Isak levelled for the visitors.
Palmer netter the winner early in the second-half, with Chelsea forced to defend well to see out the match.
Despite the 2-1 victory, Maresca has now admitted that there are areas of concern in his team as he has encouraged his players to improve.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Maresca reflected on the match as he said: "It was a different kind of game compared to the rest.
"We know how strong they are and how good they are. We had some good moments on the ball, very happy overall."
However, the Italian continued to highlight areas for improvement in his side.
"I am always concerned," he admitted.
"We can attack better and defend better. We started three months ago so I am very happy where we are now. The important thing is the feeling is good."
Maresca finalised by praising his players and revealed that he does not look at the Premier League table.
He said: "We play nine games already. I am not looking at the table at the moment. If you do that sometimes you can be confused.
"The players are understanding every day what we are working for. The fans can enjoy and dream. Us as a club and as players, we need to understand there are many things we can do better."
This sentiment was shared by Palmer, who played down praise of his recent form after the match.
Chelsea travel to Newcastle on Wednesday to face off against Eddie Howe's men in the Carabao Cup.