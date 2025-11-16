Champions League or Premier League? Enzo Fernandez reveals ultimate Chelsea dream

Enzo Fernandez has shared what his dreams are whilst at Chelsea as he eyes further major silverware.

After arriving at Chelsea at the beginning of 2023 from Benfica for a then British record transfer fee of £106.8m, the 24-year-old has already picked up several trophies at Stamford Bridge.

It was a successful season for Chelsea in 2024/25, which saw Enzo Maresca's side win both the Conference League and Club World Cup.

Since the turn of the century, Chelsea have become accustomed to winning, spearheaded by former owner Roman Abramovich's investment. Now the current owners, the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital led consortium, are looking to extend the success with more major honours in the near future.

Chelsea lifted the 2025 Club World Cup trophy in the United States, | IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

Chelsea will be eyeing domestic and European success, with the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League, as well as aiming to claim a third Champions League triumph.

Fernandez has become an integral part of Chelsea's midfield under Maresca, who has turned him into a contributor of goals on a more regular basis. The Argentine has already picked up four goals and one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

The World Cup winner is contracted at Chelsea until June 2032, however he will no doubt continue to attract admirers for as long as his performances remain at the highest level.

Before joining Chelsea, Real Madrid were linked with Fernandez, but the Blues ensured they made the vital move to secure his services.

IMAGO / Sportimage

There is plenty more for Fernandez to achieve in west London, and he has shared what he hopes to achieve for however long he remains in the capital.

In an interview with Koora Break, Fernandez revealed what he dreams of doing with Chelsea.

"My dream is to win the Champions League or the Premier League with the club," said Fernandez.

"We know what that means for the club. We try to represent in the best way every day and every game."

Chelsea's last Premier League triumph came in the 2016/17 season under Antonio Conte. They achieved Champions League success for the second time in 2021 when the Blues saw off Manchester City in Porto.

For now, Fernandez will be focused on the upcoming games against Burnley, Barcelona and Arsenal to keep their charge in the Premier League and Champions League on the right track.

