Chelsea's 2025 Club World Cup schedule in full: Opponents, kick-off times & how to watch
All the details for Chelsea's 2025 Club World Cup schedule have now been revealed after their Group D opponents were confirmed.
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side qualified for the 32-team tournament after winning the 2021 Champions League in Porto against Manchester City.
Chelsea will travel to the United States next summer and could bank up to £60m in participation money, according to the Daily Mail, following a blockbuster TV deal agreed between DAZN and FIFA.
"I said, not only me, but we said there are so many games," admitted Maresca regarding the schedule next summer. "We will see when we are close to May, June or July and from there we will prepare for that competition.
"I know the group (stage opponents) because of (the) draw but I don't know who will start, finish or who will play. I don't have any idea yet. When we start in June, in May I will see. Now, I don't know! I know the group, no more than that."
Here is all the information you need to know ahead of Chelsea's 2025 Club World Cup campaign.
Who will Chelsea face at the 2025 Club World Cup?
Chelsea will face Flamengo, Club Leon and Esperance Sportive de Tunis in Group D.
When will Chelsea face Flamengo, Club Leon and Esperance Sportive de Tunis?
Monday 16th June 2025
Fixture: Chelsea vs Club Leon
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
Friday 20th June 2025
Fixture: Flamengo vs Chelsea
Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Kick-off time: 7pm UK / 2pm ET / 11am PT
Tuesday 24th June 2025
Fixture: Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs Chelsea
Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Kick-off time: 2am UK (June 25) / 9pm ET / 6pm PT
What could Chelsea face in the 2025 Club World Cup Round of 16?
If Chelsea win Group D
Round of 16: Runners-up of Group C (Bayern Munich / Auckland City / Boca Juniors / SL Benfica)
Date and time: Sunday 29th June 2025 - 9pm UK / 4pm ET / 1pm PT
Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
If Chelsea finish as runners-up in Group D
Round of 16: Winners of Group C (Bayern Munich / Auckland City / Boca Juniors / SL Benfica)
Date and time: Saturday 28th June 2025 - 9pm UK / 4pm ET / 1pm PT
Stadium: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
How can you watch Chelsea at the 2025 Club World Cup?
You can watch the 2025 Club World Cup live on DAZN after a $1bn broadcast deal was agreed with FIFA, with the tournament live-streamed and free to view on DAZN worldwide.