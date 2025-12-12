Chelsea close to announcing new deal as they advance talks for front-of-shirt sponsorship

Chelsea are close to signing a multi-year sleeve sponsorship deal for next season as they continue to advance talks for a front-of-shirt sponsorship, according to reports.

The Blues announced FTP, a Vietnam-based technology company, as their new sleeve shirt sponsor back in October.

The deal with FTP only runs until the end of this season, however, so it is easy to see why Chelsea have reportedly been in talks with other companies for possible future agreements.

On the sleeve. In our story. 💙



FPT becomes our new Principal Partner for 2025/26. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 22, 2025

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea are in the final stages of signing a new sleeve shirt sponsorship deal, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

While the report did not specify the company, the sponsorship deal is said to be for more than a year, so this is at least a positive compared to Chelsea's recent short-term agreements with FTP and Damac.

Chelsea are also reportedly advancing talks for a front-of-shirt sponsorship, with the club known to have valued the commercial real estate at £65m-per-season.

Any deal for the front-of-shirt sponsorship is unfortunately not as close as the new sleeve deal, the report adds.

IMAGO / News Images

There have been rumours that Arsenal's new sleeve sponsor, Deel, decided to leave negotiations with Chelsea before agreeing terms with the north London side.

However, BBC Sport claimed that it is "strongly refuted" that Deel ever came close to an agreement with Chelsea.

Instead, the American payroll and HR platform were said to have been priced out of a front-of-shirt sponsorship deal after speaking to Chelsea.

Dubai-based luxury real estate company Damac was Chelsea's last front-of-shirt sponsor, but the deal only lasted for the final seven games of last season.