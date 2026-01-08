Chelsea confirm six members of Liam Rosenior's coaching staff

Chelsea have confirmed their new head coach Liam Rosenior's backroom staff members, which includes former first-team caretaker Calum McFarlane.

Chelsea announced Rosenior's appointment on Tuesday, and the former Strasbourg boss is set to take charge of his first game for the club in the third round of the FA Cup against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The club have also confirmed that Rosenior has brought along his two assistants from Strasbourg, Kalifa Cisse and Justin Walker, as well as first-team analyst Ben Warner.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Head of global goalkeeping, Ben Roberts and set-piece coach Bernardo Cueva stay in the first-team setup and join Rosenior's team.

McFarlane, who was in charge of Chelsea's last two games against Manchester City and Fulham, has left his post as the Under-21s head coach to join Rosenior's staff as well.

Earlier reports suggested that it was Rosenior himself who personally asked McFarlane to join his coaching team after being impressed by his work as a caretaker in the last week.

Harry Hudson, who was an assistant coach for the Chelsea Under-18s, has been promoted to fill the role left by McFarlane.

IMAGO / IPS

Interestingly, Enzo Maresca's former assistant at Chelsea, Willy Caballero, and other coaches, such as Danny Walker, Roberto Vitiello, Marcos Alvarez, and Javi Molina, remain on the list of first-team staff on the club's official website.

That said, the confirmation of Rosenior's backroom staff suggests their departures, and the list should be updated very soon.

Rosenior led his first training session at Cobham on Thursday afternoon as he prepares for their visit to Charlton.

The 41-year-old tactician will also have to keep in mind the following fixture against Arsenal in the first leg of the FA Cup semifinals, which would be his first big challenge as Chelsea head coach.