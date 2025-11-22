Chelsea could extend impressive Premier League record with win at Burnley

Chelsea could extend their impressive early Saturday kick-off Premier League record with a win over Burnley this weekend.

The Blues will return to Premier League action as the favourites to win at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The visitors currently sit third in the league table, just six points off the top, while Burnley are just outside the bottom three after two consecutive defeats to Arsenal and West Ham.

In addition to these, the recent head-to-head records are heavily in Chelsea's favour as well.

Burnley have won just once in their last 18 Premier League games against Chelsea (five draws, 12 defeats), with the 3-2 victory in the opening weekend of the 2017/18 season at Stamford Bridge being their only positive result in this period.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues have also won six consecutive Premier League away games at Burnley, and eight of the last nine. In the last two of these matches, in particular, Chelsea kept two clean sheets.

Burnley are amongst the worst performers in the Premier League this season, having had the fewest shots (90), the lowest xG (8.3), the lowest average possession (38.6 per cent), faced the most shots (192), and expected to concede the most goals (24.0 xGA) in the competition.

Unfortunately for Scott Parker's side, Chelsea have also had a very good record in early kick-offs.

The Blues have won their last seven Premier League games that kicked off at 12.30pm on a Saturday.

They could tie their previous record of eight consecutive wins in this early kick-off slot that lasted from May 2005 to December 2017.

Burnley 🆚 Chelsea is our first fixture after the break! 💪 pic.twitter.com/RlNaCurDWy — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 19, 2025

However, Maresca wasn't too pleased with the fixture scheduling after facing Nottingham Forest in the early kick off after the October international break.

He said: “We accept it once, but not two times in a row. The schedule is the schedule, and we try to do our best.”

Meanwhile, during his pre-match press conference, Burnley boss Parker described Chelsea as a "top team" with "world-class" players.

"It's a tough game for us this weekend, which we understand, but yeah, I see them as being in and around it this year for sure," he added.

"But whether it was Chelsea or whoever it will be, we're going to get a result out of it, and it will be a massive lift (to win), of course it will.

"That's the aim this weekend as well."