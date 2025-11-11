Why Chelsea & Barcelona are facing similar issues ahead of Champions League clash

Chelsea and Barcelona's respective best players are dealing with similar injuries, and both sides would like to have them available for the upcoming Champions League clash late this month.

Lamine Yamal has made headlines recently after his surprise withdrawal from the Spain national team due to a persistent groin issue.

The young winger apparently underwent an invasive radio frequency procedure to treat the discomfort in his groin, and the Spanish FA, RFEF, decided to release him from the squad so he could rest.

"We trust he will recover favourably and wish him a speedy and full recovery," a statement from the federation read.

The 18-year-old has missed five games for Barcelona this season, and has just started to return to his old form, having scored three goals in his last three appearances for the Catalan side.

RFEF mentioned that the medical recommendation was to give Yamal seven days of rest after what they described as an "invasive" treatment.

Still, the fact that Yamal himself had to undergo the treatment suggests that he has not fully recovered despite his return to the pitch.

Chelsea are also dealing with a similar issue with Palmer.

The attacking midfielder has not featured since the defeat to Manchester United in late September, after struggling with a persistent groin problem since the pre-season.

Blues head coach Enzo Maresca previously mentioned a six-week timeline that would see Palmer make his return this month, but it remains unclear whether it would be in time for the match against Barcelona.

It would be a shame to see a match between Chelsea and Barcelona, which last happened in 2018, without either Palmer or Yamal.

Considering that Yamal had played in matches before the international break, it is safe to say that he is more likely to feature in this game than Palmer.

