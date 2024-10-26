Chelsea fitness news: Maresca delivers positive James & Lavia update ahead of Newcastle clash
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has offered a positive fitness update on the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Newcastle United.
After returning to winning form against Panathinaikos on Thursday in the Conference League, Chelsea are back in league action as they host the Magpies at Stamford Bridge in the first of two games between the sides in four days.
Maresca and Eddie Howe come head-to-head in the league on Sunday, with the sides then meeting next Wednesday at St. James' Park in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Chelsea were able to rest many of their players in midweek. Malo Gusto, Reece James, Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo were all left in England, while Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer also remained at home due to not being registered for the Conference League, League Phase.
Maresca delivered an update on the fitness of the squad, confirming there are no fresh concerns heading into Sunday's affair.
"They are all okay," responded Maresca to reporters in Athens when previewing the Newcastle fixture.
James and Lavia are both on a fitness plan, along with Fofana, which sees them only play one game a week to ensure their minutes are carefully managed to minimise the risk of any potential setback.
Against Liverpool, both Lavia and James started for Chelsea and Maresca has confirmed the duo reacted well to starting at Anfield despite the narrow 2-1 defeat.
"They were very happy about the minutes they got," Maresca admitted. "The performance? They finished very well. No injury, which is the most important thing.
"In the same time, they were not happy because we lost that game. But, as I said, the reason why they are not in the squad here, Romeo, Wes and even Reece, is because probably, in this moment, they cannot play two games a week. So the idea is to use them once a week."
