Chelsea handed Conference League warning as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall delivers 'failure' ultimatum
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has admitted it will be a failure if Chelsea fail to win the Conference League this season.
Chelsea are hoping it will be their only season in the Conference League after entering the competition for the first time, however Enzo Maresca's side are taking it seriously as they eye a piece of silverware.
It's been a successful European campaign for Chelsea so far. They have won all five of their League Phase matches, with the latest coming in a 3-1 win over FC Astana, which saw the Blues overcome -11 degree conditions in Kazakhstan.
Dewsbury-Hall, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer, bagged an assist after setting up Renato Veiga's header against Astana.
"We knew it was quite cold," reflected Maresca post-match. "We tried to adapt. The players did fantastic with the weather conditions, the long flight and the pitch was probably not ideal for us. But overall I'm very happy for the players."
Chelsea's players had to brave and overcome the cold. Pedro Neto, who claimed the other two assists, believes they showed the right attitude to ensure they maintained their 100 per cent record in the Conference League.
"It was really cold," he told TNT Sports. "I think it was the coldest I've ever played in. It's not easy to play with this weather, but we had the right attitude, the right game that we prepared and we're really happy to take the three points."
Dewsbury-Hall was also of the same feeling as Neto, adding: "Very tough, the coldest I’ve ever played in. You warm up a little in the game, so not too bad. Considering how cold it was, it wasn't too bad (the pitch). It was hard in places, but on the whole, it was OK."
Chelsea have confirmed their place in the knockouts and are expected to win the competition come the end of May when the final takes place in Poland. They are taking it game by game, but the camp knows what is required this season.
Dewsbury-Hall has now made it public and insisted it will be a failure if Chelsea do not win the Conference League.
"(We want) to win it, simple as that," the 26-year-old told TNT Sports. "If we don’t win it, then it’s a failure."
Chelsea have one final game to play against Shamrock Rovers next Thursday, with the knockout stages set to begin in March for the Blues due to finishing in the top eight and ensuring they automatically qualify for the last-16.
