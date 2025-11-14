Chelsea handed double boost as two defenders make returns to first-team training

Chelsea centre-backs Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi were among the players who were spotted in the team training on Thursday.

Badiashile picked up a muscular injury during the October international break and has since missed seven games in all competitions.

Earlier reports suggested that the French defender already returned to the training pitch on Wednesday, but he only did individual sessions.

It is therefore positive news that he has now trained with some of the Chelsea players who were not on international duty on Thursday.

For Disasi, it is even better.

The 27-year-old had been left out of the first team picture, having to train separately from the team alongside Raheem Sterling, before eventually being reintegrated on Thursday.

Disasi's willingness to play with the Chelsea Under-21 side in a 4-1 win over Reading last weekend likely played a part in this.

It remains unclear whether he will be involved in the upcoming matches, but he is at least officially registered in Chelsea's Premier League squad, so the possibility is there.

Previous reports claimed that the former AS Monaco defender was hopeful that Chelsea would allow him to play for the first team again, but the plan is still to offload him in the January transfer window.

Some of the other players who were seen in Thursday's training are Liam Delap, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Jorrel Hato, and on-loan midfielder Facundo Buonanotte.

There were some academy players involved, too, including winger Kobe Barbour and defender Olutayo Subuloye.

Chelsea have about a week to prepare for their visit to Burnley's Turf Moor on Saturday, November 22 after the international break.