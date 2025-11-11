The Chelsea players left behind at Cobham during November international break

Only 14 Chelsea players are away on international duty for the November break, while the rest are either nursing their injuries or staying behind to train at Cobham.

The number of Chelsea players has increased from 10 to 14 for this international break compared to October.

Some of the new additions to this list are Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos, who are joining Estevao in the Brazil squad after recovering from injuries.

Moises Caicedo also missed out on Colombia's October fixtures, but will participate in their preparation for next summer's World Cup.

Similarly, Reece James withdrew from the England squad last month after picking up an injury in the win over Liverpool.

Among those not on international duty are several players on the injury list, with Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto being the new additions.

The star midfielder confirmed his absence from Argentina's training camp in Spain as he wanted to focus on nursing a persistent knee injury that has bothered him for a while in the next couple of weeks.

Pedro Neto, on the other hand, has been released from the Portugal squad after a meeting between FPF's and Chelsea's medical departments.

In addition to these injuries, Trevoh Chalobah has also made a surprise return to the England squad.

Trevoh Chalobah has been called up to the latest @England squad. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 11, 2025

The versatile defender has been called up to replace Crystal Palace and former Blues centre-back Marc Guehi, who suffered a foot injury.

Chalobah made his debut for England in the defeat to Senegal back in June, but he was unfortunately left out of the squad in September and October.

This leaves only seven fit players at Chelsea who will continue to train at Cobham during the break.

Enzo Maresca is expected to invite some of the academy stars to take part in these training sessions as usual.

Chelsea's current injury list

Romeo Lavia (quadricep)

Levi Colwill (knee)

Benoit Badiashile (muscle)

Dario Essugo (thigh)

Cole Palmer (groin)

Enzo Fernandez (knee)

Pedro Neto (groin)

Non-injured Chelsea's first team players not on international duty

Robert Sanchez

Tosin Adarabioyo

Jorrel Hato

Wesley Fofana

Facundo Buonanotte

Liam Delap

Alejandro Garnacho

