Chelsea handed double suspension warning vs Napoli as key decisions await Rosenior

Two Chelsea players will need to avoid bookings against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night to avoid suspensions.

Liam Rosenior's side head to Naples hoping to secure a last-16 spot and avoid a two-legged play-off next month.

Chelsea currently occupy eighth place in the league phase table, and a win will put them on the brink, should results elsewhere go their way in terms of goal difference.

After a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Chelsea will be full of confidence heading to Italy, with Napoli requiring a result to give themselves a chance of avoiding elimination from the competition.

Rosenior was able to make several changes throughout the match against the Eagles on Sunday with Napoli in mind, which Chelsea will hope will give them the extra boost with regards to match sharpness.

Reece James (right) will be hoping to lead Chelsea to victory in Italy on Wednesday night. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

A strong side is expected to be named in Naples. Rosenior has already declared it 'optimal' for Chelsea to avoid the play-offs.

However, regardless of what Wednesday night's result is, midfield duo Andrey Santos and Enzo Fernandez need to ensure they are on their best behaviour.

As detailed by UEFA, both midfielders are one booking away from suspension. If referee Clément Turpin cautions either, they will miss Chelsea's next match in the competition.

IMAGO / News Images

What game could Fernandez and Santos miss?

Should Chelsea finish in the top eight, they would miss the 1st leg of the round of 16 tie in March.

However, if Chelsea fail to claim a top eight spot to automatically progress, they will enter the play-offs. This would mean Santos and/or Fernandez would miss the 1st leg of the play-off tie.

Whether Rosenior will factor this into his team selections remains to be seen. For now, Chelsea need to focus on getting the job done in Italy to avoid having a further two games added to their already busy schedule.