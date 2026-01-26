Napoli vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Champions League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Champions League clash against Napoli on Wednesday night.

Chelsea's league phase concludes in Naples when they come up against Antonio Conte's side, who are needing a result to avoid elimination.

Both sides head into Wednesday's fixture needing results for different reasons. A top-eight finish is in Chelsea's hands and a win will put them on the verge of a spot in the last-16, depending on results elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Napoli are in the elimination zone in 25th and a win would likely see them into the play-off stages as an unseeded side.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has already outlined his preference to avoid an extra two matches in the play-offs. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea's last visit to Italy saw them lose 2-1 to Atalanta back in December. They have won only two of their 13 UEFA competition away games against Italian opposition (D3 L8), losing six of the last seven (W1).

Having said that, Enzo Maresca was in charge of the Blues last month. Rosenior is now in the dugout and will be keen to build on his first five games as head coach, which has seen him win four and lose just once.

As Wednesday's European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in Naples.

Referee

UEFA have confirmed that Clément Turpin (FRA) will take charge of the meeting between Napoli and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Assistants

Clément Turpin will be supported by Nicolas Danos (FRA) and Benjamin Pages (FRA) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Ruddy Buquet (FRA) has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Antonio Conte and Liam Rosenior.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Watching proceedings will be Jérôme Brisard (FRA), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Bastien Dechepy (FRA).