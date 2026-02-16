FA Cup draw: Liam Rosenior's Chelsea discover fifth round opponents
Chelsea have discovered who they will face in the FA Cup fifth round next month.
Liam Rosenior's side booked their place in the fifth round with a 4-0 win over Championship side Hull City on Friday night at the MKM Stadium.
Pedro Neto's hat-trick and a goal from Estevao Willian was enough to ensure Chelsea bettered their finish of a fourth round exit last season.
"I want to do well in this competition," stated Rosenior. "I don't see it any differently than a Premier League game or a Champions League game."
Rosenior's side have now been rewarded with a fifth round tie against Wrexham.
Ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th March 2026, which will see Chelsea travel to Wales.
In full: Confirmed FA Cup fifth round ties
Fulham vs Southampton
Port Vale or Bristol City vs Sunderland
Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Leeds United vs Norwich City
Mansfield Town vs Arsenal
Wolves vs Liverpool
Wrexham vs Chelsea
West Ham vs Macclesfield or Brentford
