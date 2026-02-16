FA Cup draw: Liam Rosenior's Chelsea discover fifth round opponents

Chelsea have discovered who they will face in the FA Cup fifth round next month.

Liam Rosenior's side booked their place in the fifth round with a 4-0 win over Championship side Hull City on Friday night at the MKM Stadium.

Pedro Neto's hat-trick and a goal from Estevao Willian was enough to ensure Chelsea bettered their finish of a fourth round exit last season.

"I want to do well in this competition," stated Rosenior. "I don't see it any differently than a Premier League game or a Champions League game."

Rosenior's side have now been rewarded with a fifth round tie against Wrexham.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th March 2026, which will see Chelsea travel to Wales.

In full: Confirmed FA Cup fifth round ties

Fulham vs Southampton

Port Vale or Bristol City vs Sunderland

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Leeds United vs Norwich City

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal

Wolves vs Liverpool

Wrexham vs Chelsea

West Ham vs Macclesfield or Brentford