Chelsea handed Josh Acheampong fitness boost after recent England U21 involvement

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong started in England Under-21's 4-0 win over Moldova on Friday despite sustaining a knock in last week's win over Liverpool.

Blues teammate Jamie Gittens might have taken the limelight after scoring the opening goal for England Under-21 in the European Under-21 Championship qualifier win over Moldova.

Still, Acheampong's presence in the team is also good news for Chelsea.

The 19-year-old had to be substituted off after 68 minutes in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Liverpool last Saturday, resulting in right-back Reece James having to fill in as centre-back.

Chelsea assistant head coach Willy Caballero assured that it was a precautionary decision; however, given Acheampong was allowed to leave for international duty, it was really nothing major.

Acheampong was on the pitch for 78 minutes for England Under-21, while Gittens played 69 minutes before being replaced by fellow Chelsea winger Tyrique George.

Wesley Fofana has recently returned to training after a three-match concussion absence, but Enzo Maresca still has limited options for the centre-back positions.

Levi Colwill is on a long-term knee injury absence, Tosin Adarabioyo is nursing a calf injury, and Benoit Badiashile also picked up a knock against Liverpool, similarly to Acheampong - withdrawn as a precaution.

That said, both Tosin and Badiashile could hopefully be available for the upcoming visit to Nottingham Forest on October 18.

Depending on the others' fitness situations, Acheampong could be given another nod to start for Chelsea against Forest.

The young defender showed that he is capable of defending against top attackers, such as Alexander Isak, and with Moises Caicedo helping protect the backline, Maresca has very little to worry about with him on the pitch.

Acheampong, alongside Gittens and George, will stay with the England Under-21 squad for another qualifier against Andorra on Monday before heading back to Cobham to prepare for the Forest trip.