Chelsea handed Wesley Fofana boost after being spotted in training with five others

Wesley Fofana was among several Chelsea players who were spotted in training at Cobham on Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old missed Chelsea's last three games after suffering a concussion in the team's Carabao Cup third-round win over Lincoln City in September.

His absence was clearly felt, as head coach Enzo Maresca, who had already had limited centre-back options, had to opt to use Jorrel Hato and even Reece James as central defenders.

It is therefore very welcome news that Fofana was once again back in training alongside several other teammates not on international duty.

Some of these players are Hato, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, Alejandro Garnacho, and Facundo Buonanotte.

Given that both Hato and Garnacho were involved in last weekend's 2-1 win over Liverpool, the players likely only had some light sessions in their training menu.

It will be an unusually crowded international break training for Chelsea in the next two weeks, with only 10 players on national team duties from the senior squad.

While the rest of the players are expected to continue their training at Cobham, except for those nursing injuries.

Among those on Chelsea's extensive injury list is Reece James, who recently withdrew from the England Squad to face Wales and Latvia due to an issue sustained against Liverpool.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

There is yet to be an official statement from the club on the extent of the injury, but it's believed to be a precautionary measure and short-term issue.

Another player who is expected to return for the visit to Nottingham Forest's City Ground on October 18 is Tosin Adarabioyo.

The centre-back picked up a calf injury in the build-up to September's game against Brighton, and was previously expected to make a return after the international break.