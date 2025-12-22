Chelsea handed major Enzo Maresca blow for upcoming Aston Villa clash

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will serve a one-match touchline ban against Aston Villa after picking up another yellow card in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Newcastle United.

The Blues picked up seven yellow cards in their comeback draw at St. James' Park, and one of them was shown to Maresca.

The Chelsea head coach was booked just before the hour mark for his animated reaction to referee Andy Madley's decision to award Newcastle a free kick after Moises Caicedo's challenge.

Maresca argued that he saw inconsistencies in refereeing decisions, especially in giving cautions.

"I was complaining just because the same foul was a yellow card for us and they did exactly the same foul three times," the Italian explained his booking during the post-match press conference.

"Make foul, take it from behind and no yellow card.

"So I was just complaining why the same foul, one is yellow card and the other one is no yellow card."

Maresca might have made a good point there, but still, his booking will have a major consequence.

Per the FA rules, members of the technical area face a one-match touchline ban for accumulating three yellow cards, and this was Mareca's third.

This means Maresca will serve the ban in the upcoming big match against third-placed Aston Villa next Saturday.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

It will not be the first time Chelsea have had to deal with this situation, with Maresca previously serving a similar ban for his two yellow cards in the win over Liverpool.

Maresca's assistant, Willy Caballero, was left in charge and Chelsea did well to secure another win, but it was against a struggling Nottingham Forest side.

Unai Emery's Villa are on a roll with 10 consecutive wins in all competitions after a 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

On a more positive note, Maresca will still be allowed to be present in the stadium, such as in the director's box, and communicate with his staff via a telephone or a "runner" during the match.

He is also permitted to be in the dressing room before kick-off, at half-time, and after the match.