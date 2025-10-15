Enzo Maresca receives one-match Chelsea touchline ban as FA release statement

The FA have confirmed that Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been handed a one-match touchline ban and fine after his red card in the win over Liverpool earlier this month.

Maresca recently described his act of celebration of Estevao's last-minute winner against Liverpool as an "instinctive" reaction.

"It was a huge emotion," Maresca said at the Trento Sports Festival. "It's my second season at Chelsea and it was the first time we won at home in the last minute.

"Sending off? Many times football is passion, instinct. I probably didn't have time to think. It was an instinctive reaction, but I think it was worth it."

Gary Neville even insisted that the big moment was worth being sent off for, considering what it meant for Chelsea and the fans.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Still, Maresca will have to face the consequences of breaking the rules, and the FA have announced the penalties.

"Enzo Maresca has been given a one-match touchline ban and £8,000 fine for misconduct during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday, 4 October," the official statement from the FA reads.

"It is alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour during the fixture, which led to his dismissal around the 96th minute.

"Enzo Maresca subsequently admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This likely means that Maresca's right-hand man and former Chelsea goalkeeper, Willy Caballero, will lead the Chelsea staff in the technical area for Saturday's visit to Nottingham Forest.

The touchline ban still allows Maresca to be present in the stadium, such as in the director's box, so he will still be able to analyse the game and communicate instructions to the staff via a telephone, a mobile phone, or a "runner" during the match.

The Italian will also still be able to be present in the changing room before kick-off, at half-time, and after the match.