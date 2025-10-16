Chelsea handed triple fitness boost for Nottingham Forest clash amid latest injury update

Three Chelsea players will likely be available for Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest after nursing some injuries during the international break.

Last weekend, the Argentine FA announced that Fernandez left Argentina's tour in the United States ahead of the friendly match against Puerto Rico.

The official statement mentions that the midfielder experienced inflammation in his right knee.

According to BBC Sport, however, Fernandez had always planned to miss the Puerto Rico game to spend time with his family during his leave.

#SelecciónMayor El futbolista de @ChelseaFC Enzo Fernández queda desafectado de la gira por una sinovitis en su rodilla derecha. pic.twitter.com/cpJymfMPly — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) October 11, 2025

The report claims that it was "load management" rather than any specific injury, and, therefore, he is expected to be in contention to play for Chelsea against Forest this weekend.

Fernandez previously played 78 minutes in Argentina's 1-0 win over Venezuela last week.

Aside from Fernandez, Chelsea centre-back pair, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo, are also expected to be available.

Fofana had to miss three consecutive games after suffering a concussion in the Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City, while Tosin was substituted off against Liverpool due to a knock.

Fofana, in particular, has already been spotted in training last week.

Josh Acheampong sustained a knock and had to leave the pitch early, too, against Liverpool, but since he has since played for the England Under-21, he is clearly fine.

More good news, Trevoh Chalobah will also be in contention to make a return after serving his one-match suspension against Liverpool.